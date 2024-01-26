Politics

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide

26 January 2024 - 14:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of justice Ronald Lamola stands near pro-Palestinian protesters after addressing the media near the International Court of Justice on the day judges hear a request for emergency measures by SA to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 12 2024.
Minister of justice Ronald Lamola stands near pro-Palestinian protesters after addressing the media near the International Court of Justice on the day judges hear a request for emergency measures by SA to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 12 2024.
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters

The UN's top court said on Friday that at least some rights sought by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel's war in Gaza are plausible.

With the reading still ongoing, the court said it recognises the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the genocide convention, the court said.

Friday's ruling at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) does not deal with the core accusation of the case — whether genocide occurred — but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa. 

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | ICJ ruling on SA’s genocide case against Israel

On Friday South Africa will learn if its application for provisional measures against Israel at the International Court of Justice was successful.
Politics
12 hours ago

Top UN court says it has jurisdiction to rule over South Africa's demands against Israel

The UN's top court on Friday said it has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures demanded by South Africa in its case against Israel's war in ...
Politics
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa calls 'family meeting' on world court ruling over SA vs Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Friday evening on the International Court of Justice order regarding South Africa's genocide ...
Politics
11 hours ago

South Africa's genocide case is a diplomatic win, whatever the verdict

South Africa's genocide case against Israel may have ruffled feathers in the capitals of vital Western trading partners, but it has boosted the ...
Ideas
13 hours ago

WATCH | ‘Real judgment is going to be on the court’: Pandor on ICJ ruling

International relations minister Naledi Pandor believes a ruling by the International Court of Justice on SA’s application for a ceasefire in Gaza ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Who are the veteran South African and Israeli judges hearing the Gaza genocide case?

The UN's top court will rule on Friday whether it will grant emergency measures against Israel after accusations by South Africa that its military ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa calls 'family meeting' on world court ruling over SA vs Israel Politics
  2. ICJ judge with doctorate in human rights, Julia Sebutinde, votes against ... Politics
  3. ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ... Politics
  4. Ceasefire inherent in ICJ ruling, says Pandor, while Netanyahu says Israel ... Politics
  5. WATCH | ICJ ruling on SA’s genocide case against Israel Politics

Latest Videos

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’