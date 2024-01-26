Politics

Top UN court says it has jurisdiction to rule over South Africa's demands against Israel

26 January 2024 - 14:33 By Reuters
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel after accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 26, 2024.
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters

The UN's top court on Friday said it has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures demanded by South Africa in its case against Israel's war in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice said it would not throw out the case, as Israel requested.

The reading of the ruling was ongoing.

Among the measures South Africa has requested was an immediate halt to Israel's military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. 

Reuters

