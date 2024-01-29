Politics

IFP official gunned down in Estcourt

29 January 2024 - 11:28 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
IFP office bearer Mthokozisi Sithole was shot dead in Estcourt
Image: Supplied

An IFP office bearer was shot dead by a group of men in Estcourt on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said several shots were fired at Mthokozisi Sithole while he was standing near his car.

He was the interim secretary of the iMbabazane constituency in Escourt.

"No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrests have been made," said Netshiunda.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

King Misuzulu appoints Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s prodigy as Zulu prime minister

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has unveiled IFP’s Thulasizwe Buthelezi as traditional prime minister – replacing IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi ...
News
2 days ago

Here’s the IFP’s offering to voters after its first policy indaba in a decade

The first national policy conference in more than 10 years wrapped up after a two-day run
Politics
1 month ago

WATCH | IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa addresses party policy conference

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa is addressing the opening of the party's national policy conference in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
Politics
1 month ago
