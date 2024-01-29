An IFP office bearer was shot dead by a group of men in Estcourt on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said several shots were fired at Mthokozisi Sithole while he was standing near his car.
He was the interim secretary of the iMbabazane constituency in Escourt.
"No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrests have been made," said Netshiunda.
TimesLIVE
IFP official gunned down in Estcourt
Image: Supplied
