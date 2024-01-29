Politics

ANC suspends Jacob Zuma’s membership

29 January 2024 - 16:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided to “summarily suspend Jacob Zuma as a member”.  

According to NEC sources, the meeting opted for going “the long route” of taking Zuma through a disciplinary process instead of immediate expulsion.   

This after Zuma is said to have contravened the ANC constitution, which states any person who joins or supports any organisation or party other than the ANC or its alliance partners Cosatu, the SACP and Sanco, or any other organisation whose aims, policies and objectives are contrary to the ANC can be suspended. 

“We pulled the trigger but we didn’t empty the chamber,” said one NEC member.   

This was because the party opted to go the disciplinary action route, which could take time.  

LISTEN | KZN religious leaders threaten to 'shut SA' if MK party doesn’t win elections

Religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal sent a message to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), threatening that they will "shut the country for ...
News
18 hours ago

The source did not say when the disciplinary hearing will commence but was adamant it has to take place.   

Zuma is said to have contravened the ANC constitution by publicly announcing he will campaign and vote for the newly establish MK party.   

In endorsing the MK party, Zuma said he could not support the “ANC of [Cyril] Ramaphosa”.   

The debate on Zuma’s fate is said to have gripped the NEC meeting which is believed to have heard views of members calling for his immediate removal, while others argued this will only make him stronger as he will use the victimhood mentality.   

Those against are said to have argued it would not be wise to suspend or expel Zuma on the eve of elections. However, those who pushed for Zuma's suspension and expulsion are said to have argued that not taking action against him will send a message that the ANC is afraid of Zuma.  

The ANC is expected to announce the decision to “summarily suspend” Zuma’s party membership soon. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police and crime intelligence failed during 2021 July unrest: SAHRC report

The SA Human Rights Commission says the police failed in their basic mandate to detect the planning and execution of the unrest and looting which ...
News
17 hours ago

Thami Ntuli is KZN IFP premier candidate

KwaZulu-Natal IFP chairperson Thami Ntuli is the party's premier candidate for the national and provincial elections.
Politics
17 hours ago

Steenhuisen calls for Ramaphosa to fire ‘corrupt’ Mashatile

DA leader John Steenhuisen has threatened to take action should President Cyril Ramaphosa not fire his allegedly corrupt deputy, Paul Mashatile.
Politics
22 hours ago

ANC’s strategy to discredit the opposition revealed

The ANC has devised a plan to neutralise its former president Jacob Zuma and his MK Party and stop the DA in its tracks as part of its grand ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa charms Shembe church with expensive gifts

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday took his election campaign to the Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church where he announced that the party will ...
News
2 days ago

The ANC has fallen into Zuma’s MK Party trap

The ANC's response to the formation of the MK Party has played into the hands of its most threatening adversary since 1994, writes Lucky Mathebula.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘He will be disciplined later’: Mantashe on Zuma’s possible ANC expulsion

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says disciplinary action will be taken against the party's former president Jacob Zuma after the 2024 ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ICJ judge Sebutinde says Israel leaders' ‘we will eliminate everything’ ... Politics
  2. ANC suspends Jacob Zuma’s membership Politics
  3. POLL | Do you think ICJ judge Sebutinde’s opinion in the Israel genocide case ... Politics
  4. Court orders unnecessary, judge Sebutinde says on ICJ ruling in SA's case ... Politics
  5. Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu wounded in shooting at public event Politics

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances