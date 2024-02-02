Politics

POLL | Are you going to register to vote this weekend?

02 February 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The IEC's election registration stations will be operating this weekend.
The IEC's election registration stations will be operating this weekend.
Image: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) expects more South Africans to turn out during the second registration weekend.

The 23,296 voting stations are expected to open from 8am until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, when new voters can register and existing ones can check, and if necessary, update their details.

The commission said the first registration weekend on November 18 and 19 saw the voters’ roll reaching 26.8-million people, with 568,374 of those registering for the first time.

The IEC hopes to exceed November's numbers over the final registration weekend.

Though the election date has not yet been set, political commentators said these elections will be hotly contested as many South Africans are desperate for change. 

The unemployment rate, service delivery failures, the dwindling economy, load-shedding, water shortages and crime top the list of South Africans' frustrations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | IEC briefs media on plans for second voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is on Wednesday giving an update on plans in place for the second leg of the voter registration weekend.
Politics
2 days ago

Multiparty charter urges young people to register to vote for change

The multiparty charter has held voter registration campaign events to encourage voter registration, its first event involving all signatories to the ...
Politics
22 hours ago

TOM EATON | Why you really, really have to register to vote this weekend

The ruling ANC won 10-million votes in 2019 — far fewer than the more than 16-million citizens who didn’t vote at all
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

South Africans living in Israel, Ukraine may not be able to vote – but IEC urges them to register

South Africans living abroad in at least three countries may be unable to vote in the upcoming national elections due to ongoing violent conflicts.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s not racist, my kids shop at Pep’: Steenhuisen on ‘drunkard’ crime warden ... Politics
  2. POLL | Is it fair that Julius Malema and five other EFF members have been ... Politics
  3. ICJ judge with doctorate in human rights, Julia Sebutinde, votes against ... Politics
  4. Auditor-general says claims it delayed tabling of Ekurhuleni annual report are ... Politics
  5. ‘Degrading’: Steenhuisen slammed for ‘drunkard’ analogy, dragging Pep Stores in ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...