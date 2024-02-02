POLL | Are you going to register to vote this weekend?

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) expects more South Africans to turn out during the second registration weekend.
The 23,296 voting stations are expected to open from 8am until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, when new voters can register and existing ones can check, and if necessary, update their details.
The commission said the first registration weekend on November 18 and 19 saw the voters’ roll reaching 26.8-million people, with 568,374 of those registering for the first time.
The IEC hopes to exceed November's numbers over the final registration weekend.
Though the election date has not yet been set, political commentators said these elections will be hotly contested as many South Africans are desperate for change.
The unemployment rate, service delivery failures, the dwindling economy, load-shedding, water shortages and crime top the list of South Africans' frustrations.
Image: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
TimesLIVE
