Slain IFP office bearer who was a 'beacon of hope' to be buried on Friday

02 February 2024 - 11:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
IFP office bearer Mthokozisi Sithole was shot dead in Estcourt
Image: Supplied

IFP interim secretary in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi “Nguqunguqu” Sithole, who was shot dead in Weenen on Saturday, has been credited for playing a big role in growing the party in the area.

Inkosi Langalibalele mayor Mduduzi Myeza, who worked closely with him, said: “I have known Sithole for quite some time, before he even got involved in politics. He was someone we relied upon to grow the party”.

Most recently, Sithole, 36, played an integral role in a by-election which saw the ANC dislodged in a hotly contested vote.

The municipality is governed by the IFP in a coalition with the DA.

“We are saddened by the news. It’s a huge blow for us,” said Myeza.

He was with Sithole just hours before his death as they prepared for the party’s national general council meeting in Empangeni.

“We were all going to leave at six in the morning, but that did not happen,” said Myeza.

Family spokesperson Zama Sithole said: “It’s a loss to the family and friends and to the people of the greater iMbabazane constituency who saw Mthoko as a beacon of hope and a representative of their hope and aspirations,” she said.

He was also commended for his role in community activism, politics and entrepreneurship, with a goal of putting people's needs first.

“He used his ability to communicate effectively as a tool to organise people in the community on a vast number of issues. He was an organiser of note, often convincing many of his peers to leave competing parties and join the IFP,” she added.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said no arrests have yet been made and investigations are continuing.

Sithole will be buried on Friday.

Thami Ntuli is KZN IFP premier candidate

KwaZulu-Natal IFP chairperson Thami Ntuli is the party's premier candidate for the national and provincial elections.
4 days ago

IFP official gunned down in Estcourt

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said several shots were fired at Mthokozisi Sithole while he was standing near his car.
4 days ago

King Misuzulu appoints Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s prodigy as Zulu prime minister

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has unveiled IFP’s Thulasizwe Buthelezi as traditional prime minister – replacing IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi ...
5 days ago
