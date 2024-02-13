Politics

Makhosi Khoza joins ABC as deputy president

13 February 2024 - 14:02 By LWAZI HLANGU
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Abathu Batho Congress deputy president Makhosi Khoza and party president PG Mavundla at Zimbali Lodge in Ballito, north of Durban.
Abathu Batho Congress deputy president Makhosi Khoza and party president PG Mavundla at Zimbali Lodge in Ballito, north of Durban.
Image: Sandile Nldovu

Political veteran Makhosi Khoza has joined Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) as deputy president as the party rings changes after a fallout that followed its national general congress (NGC).

Party president Philani Mavundla unveiled Khoza and three other new members of the national executive committee, together with six additional members, on Tuesday.

Along with Khoza, the party announced:

  • Jackie Shandu as deputy secretary-general;
  • Mfundo Masondo as national chairperson; and
  • Dr James Mthethwa as deputy chairperson.

They will join Mavundla and secretary-general Phumelele Phahla to form the party’s six-member NEC.

Also announced as new members are Bonginkosi Nxusa, Raymond Letlaka, Mbuso Mtshali, Nduna Ngcobo, reverend Nhlanhla Gcwabaza and Princess Nonhlanhla Zulu-Dindi.

The changes follow the internal fallout after the party's 2023 NGC, where a faction led by former national chair Bhungu Gwala sought to expel Mavundla and Phahla.

ActionSA names premier candidates for Free State, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba unveiled premier candidates for three of the country's nine provinces, saying he believes they represent the calibre ...
Politics
4 hours ago

The party said it had incurred significant legal costs from the legal battles it has been involved in since it decided to leave the IFP and work with the ANC in Umvoti municipality, where Mavundla is mayor.

The Pietermaritzburg high court sided with Mavundla’s faction in September 2023, a decision followed by a resolution to expel those in the faction that had “defected”.

The party said the court reaffirmed that decision earlier this month.

“We can confirm that on February 5 the court order given on September 20 was extended indefinitely, allowing the ABC to start campaigning without the threat of a hostile takeover that aimed to hinder our election participation. The agents provocateurs are being dealt with.”

Khoza had been said to be considering joining the newly formed MK Party, backed by former president Jacob Zuma, before being presented by the ABC.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | ‘There was a plan to take my life last month,’ claims former chief justice Mogoeng

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng claims there was a plot to kill him last month as he remains unshaken he will become president of the country.
Politics
1 day ago

Let’s hope for a clearer vision of the future after the elections

It was always unlikely that the president’s state of the nation address would pay much attention to the future
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Graft claims haunt Mashatile

The ANC veteran's league want all senior ANC leaders, including deputy president Paul Mashatile, who are facing corruption, ‘misdeeds’ and ...
News
2 days ago

Umvoti municipality IFP councillors reinstated by court

The Umvoti (Greytown) municipality says it will respect a court ruling setting aside a decision to axe eight IFP councillors because they did not ...
Politics
2 months ago

ActionSA terminates Makhosi Khoza’s membership with 'immediate effect'

ActionSA has terminated senior leader Makhosi Khoza’s membership with immediate effect for "bringing it into disrepute".
Politics
1 year ago

'If I need to be persecuted, so be it': Makhosi Khoza on voting against DA

ActionSA senior leader Makhosi Khoza has defended a decision to defy her party's instruction to vote for a DA mayoral candidate last year and is now ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mkhwebane told she's not entitled to millions in gratuity by her former office Politics
  2. WATCH | Zuma criticises judiciary while visiting rape-accused Bishop Zondo’s ... Politics
  3. ANC has five days to make cadre deployment records available to DA Politics
  4. WATCH | DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against Paul Mashatile Politics
  5. WATCH | ‘There was a plan to take my life last month,’ claims former chief ... Politics

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash