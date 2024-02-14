Politics

WATCH | Four strange and shocking moments from Sona 2024 debate

14 February 2024 - 11:56 By TimesLIVE Video
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The ANC pointed out a member of the DA who showed a middle finger while the ANC's Cameron Dugmore was speaking in the state of the nation debate on Tuesday.

The MP admitted to the act and was asked to leave the house.

ANC MP Sylvia Lucas said load-shedding was being used to sabotage the president and it wasn't the “end of the world” as people were making it seem.

The DA's Leon Schreiber slammed Lucas' comment.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe again defended the party’s cadre deployment policy, saying the ANC will continue to deploy capable cadres.

Mantashe’s comments come a day after the Constitutional Court dismissed his party’s application for leave to appeal against a lower court's judgment that it hand over records of its national deployment committee to the DA. The ANC has four working days to hand over the records.

Mantashe said the DA may celebrate its legal victory but in reality the policy had changed the face of government administration and the courts.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | ‘Sabotage’ to blame for load-shedding after Sona: Sylvia Lucas

Deputy speaker of the National Council of Provinces Sylvia Lucas says load-shedding isn't the end of the world.
Politics
1 day ago

Sona was ‘fair and balanced’, says ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was an honest and balanced reflection of where South Africa stands, according to ANC chief ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Sona speech

MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. King Misuzulu fires Ingonyama Trust Board chair Thanduyise Mzimela, appoints ... Politics
  2. Government will find funds to employ jobless doctors by April — Joe Phaahla Politics
  3. Mkhwebane told she's not entitled to millions in gratuity by her former office Politics
  4. WATCH | Four strange and shocking moments from Sona 2024 debate Politics
  5. ‘We need something new’: Duduzane Zuma on why he didn’t join MK Party Politics

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so