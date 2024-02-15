WATCH | 'I'm close with Ramaphosa': Malema on KZN 'tribalism', load-shedding and election date

EFF leader Julius Malema says he is close to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, he can sort out load-shedding in six months and the army has been destroyed by the ANC.
He was speaking on Thursday during a press briefing.
“I've got a very close personal relationship with the president, and we don't stay far from each other,” said Malema. “The other day I was driving myself and he was walking and I parked right next to him. If I wanted to kill him, I could have killed him. I could have killed that guy,” he said jokingly.
“So I opened the window and he said ‘What are you doing?’
“I asked, 'What do you mean?' He says: ‘Why are you driving yourself?’
“I said, ‘Why are you walking alone?’ He said: 'No, I'm just taking a walk.’
“So our relationship is like that. We disagree politically but it doesn't make us enemies. I'm not his enemy. If they view me as their enemy, I don't have a problem.”
