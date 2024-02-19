Politics

POLL | Are you expecting good news from Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech?

19 February 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
What are you expecting from finance minister Enoch Godongwana later this week? File photo.
What are you expecting from finance minister Enoch Godongwana later this week? File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

With the cost of living perpetually rising in South Africa, most people are hoping finance minister Enoch Godongwana will announce some good news when he delivers this year's budget speech.

Godongwana will deliver the address in Cape Town on Wednesday.

During a parliamentary question and answer session last November, the country's money man elected not to discuss what tax proposals National Treasury has in store for South Africans this year, saying any proposals would be announced during the budget speech.

DA MP Dion George asked the minister what definitive guidance he would provide on potential tax hikes or tax adjustments, including a VAT hike, for the 2024-2025 financial year. 

Godongwana took exception to George’s attempts to get him to pre-empt the budget announcements.

“This one is taking chances, but I will answer him with extensive English what I could answer in one sentence,” the minister quipped in isiXhosa. 

The minister uses the budget speech to announce government and cabinet fiscal decisions such as expenditure, borrowing and tax measures.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

NHI funding poses a fiscal threat, says Adrian Gore

Raising taxes from a tax base consisting of taxpayers stretched to the limit of what they can endure is not the answer.
Business Times
2 days ago

Godongwana must tell the truth in his budget speech for a change

Iraj Abedian, chair of Pan-African Capital Holdings, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana's biggest challenge in his upcoming budget speech will be ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Budget Day set for February 21

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table South Africa's 2024/2025 budget in parliament on Wednesday February 21, the National Treasury says.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Steenhuisen's 'dubula inyanga' comment causes confusion Politics
  2. Cadre deployment: ANC says it will comply with ConCourt ruling Politics
  3. Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe Prasa, home affairs department Politics
  4. CONTEXT | How Nokuzola Capa turned Steenhuisen's moonshot into 'dubula inyanga' ... Politics
  5. WATCH | Gauteng 2024 state of the province address Politics

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4