POLL | Are you expecting good news from Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech?

With the cost of living perpetually rising in South Africa, most people are hoping finance minister Enoch Godongwana will announce some good news when he delivers this year's budget speech.
Godongwana will deliver the address in Cape Town on Wednesday.
During a parliamentary question and answer session last November, the country's money man elected not to discuss what tax proposals National Treasury has in store for South Africans this year, saying any proposals would be announced during the budget speech.
DA MP Dion George asked the minister what definitive guidance he would provide on potential tax hikes or tax adjustments, including a VAT hike, for the 2024-2025 financial year.
Godongwana took exception to George’s attempts to get him to pre-empt the budget announcements.
“This one is taking chances, but I will answer him with extensive English what I could answer in one sentence,” the minister quipped in isiXhosa.
The minister uses the budget speech to announce government and cabinet fiscal decisions such as expenditure, borrowing and tax measures.
