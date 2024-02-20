North West acting premier and human settlements, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nono Maloyi is delivering the state of the province address on Tuesday in Mahikeng.
In an 11th-hour about-turn, premier Bushy Maape's office announced he would not deliver the speech despite having confirmed that he would two days ago.
Maape on Monday extended Maloyi's period as acting premier. Maloyi has held the position since June when Maape underwent orthopaedic surgery.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Acting North West premier Nono Maloyi delivers state of the province address
Courtesy of SABC
North West acting premier and human settlements, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nono Maloyi is delivering the state of the province address on Tuesday in Mahikeng.
In an 11th-hour about-turn, premier Bushy Maape's office announced he would not deliver the speech despite having confirmed that he would two days ago.
Maape on Monday extended Maloyi's period as acting premier. Maloyi has held the position since June when Maape underwent orthopaedic surgery.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Opposition parties unhappy NW premier Bushy Maape will not present Sopa
North West premier Maape on sick leave again, referred to Thailand
North West premier Bushy Maape back after nearly five months on sick leave
DA threatens no-confidence vote in North West premier over three months’ sick leave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos