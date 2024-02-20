Politics

WATCH LIVE | Acting North West premier Nono Maloyi delivers state of the province address

20 February 2024 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

North West acting premier and human settlements, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nono Maloyi is delivering the state of the province address on Tuesday in Mahikeng.

In an 11th-hour about-turn, premier Bushy Maape's office announced he would not deliver the speech despite having confirmed that he would two days ago.

Maape on Monday extended Maloyi's period as acting premier. Maloyi has held the position since June when Maape underwent orthopaedic surgery. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Opposition parties unhappy NW premier Bushy Maape will not present Sopa

Opposition parties are unhappy North West premier Bushy Maape will not present the state of the province address in person on Tuesday despite his ...
Politics
1 hour ago

North West premier Maape on sick leave again, referred to Thailand

North West premier Bushy Maape’s time back in the office after being on sick leave for nearly five months following a surgical procedure last June ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

North West premier Bushy Maape back after nearly five months on sick leave

North West premier Bushy Maape is “in high spirits” on his first week back at work after being on sick leave for nearly five months following a ...
Politics
3 months ago

DA threatens no-confidence vote in North West premier over three months’ sick leave

ANC refuted suspicions the party planned to replace Maape with ANC North West chairperson Nono Maloyi
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | John Steenhuisen's 'dubula inyanga' comment causes confusion Politics
  2. Cadre deployment: ANC says it will comply with ConCourt ruling Politics
  3. Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe Prasa, home affairs department Politics
  4. CONTEXT | How Nokuzola Capa turned Steenhuisen's moonshot into 'dubula inyanga' ... Politics
  5. WATCH | Gauteng 2024 state of the province address Politics

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4