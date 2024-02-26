The Electoral Commission of South Africa is on Monday providing feedback on its state of readiness ahead of the elections.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced May 29 as the day for the national and provincial elections.
Voter registration was officially closed on Friday.
Government has gazetted and proclaimed the election date and declared it a public holiday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | IEC briefs media on elections state of readiness
Courtesy of SABC.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is on Monday providing feedback on its state of readiness ahead of the elections.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced May 29 as the day for the national and provincial elections.
Voter registration was officially closed on Friday.
Government has gazetted and proclaimed the election date and declared it a public holiday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Final call: IEC closes registration to vote at midnight
May 29 declared a public holiday as Ramaphosa issues proclamation for election date
‘Stop making excuses,’ make your vote count, organiser encourages South Africans abroad
POLL | Do you know which party will get your vote in May?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos