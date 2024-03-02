Politics

RECORDED | PAC launches its 2024 election manifesto

02 March 2024 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso delivers the party’s 2024 election manifesto at Orlando Hall in Soweto on Saturday afternoon.

The PAC was formed in 1959 after a group of people resolved to break away from the ANC and form a political party. Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, an ardent Africanist, was key to the breakaway.

The 2024 national and provincial elections are scheduled for May 29. 

TimesLIVE

