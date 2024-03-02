PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso delivers the party’s 2024 election manifesto at Orlando Hall in Soweto on Saturday afternoon.
The PAC was formed in 1959 after a group of people resolved to break away from the ANC and form a political party. Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, an ardent Africanist, was key to the breakaway.
The 2024 national and provincial elections are scheduled for May 29.
TimesLIVE
RECORDED | PAC launches its 2024 election manifesto
Courtesy of SABC
PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso delivers the party’s 2024 election manifesto at Orlando Hall in Soweto on Saturday afternoon.
The PAC was formed in 1959 after a group of people resolved to break away from the ANC and form a political party. Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, an ardent Africanist, was key to the breakaway.
The 2024 national and provincial elections are scheduled for May 29.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Roger Jardine-led party, Change Starts Now will not contest 2024 elections
Parties petition IEC over ‘unjust’ elections timetable
May 29 declared a public holiday as Ramaphosa issues proclamation for election date
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos