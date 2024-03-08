An IFP-branded helicopter trailing election messaging will fly over KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng for two hours a day until the May 29 national and provincial elections.
Dubbed “the most exciting comms aspect” of the party's election campaign, the helicopter took to the skies on Friday.
“We have a helicopter we engaged that's branded with IFP colours pulling a huge banner and we will be using this helicopter for two hours a day throughout KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng until the election. We will change the messages on the bottom half of the banner,” IFP treasurer Narend Singh said.
The IFP also announced on Friday it will contest all nine provinces and has submitted regional and national lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).
“We have successfully submitted our 2024 national and provincial lists to the IEC,” IFP deputy leader Mzamo Buthelezi said.
“We have concluded this process timeously and submitted to the IEC [on Thursday].”
TimesLIVE
IFP takes election campaign to the skies
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
