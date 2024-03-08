Politics

IFP takes election campaign to the skies

08 March 2024 - 14:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The IFP launches election helicopter messaging.
The IFP launches election helicopter messaging.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

An IFP-branded helicopter trailing election messaging will fly over KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng for two hours a day until the May 29 national and provincial elections.

Dubbed “the most exciting comms aspect” of the party's election campaign, the helicopter took to the skies on Friday.

“We have a helicopter we engaged that's branded with IFP colours pulling a huge banner and we will be using this helicopter for two hours a day throughout KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng until the election. We will change the messages on the bottom half of the banner,” IFP treasurer Narend Singh said.

The IFP also announced on Friday it will contest all nine provinces and has submitted regional and national lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

“We have successfully submitted our 2024 national and provincial lists to the IEC,” IFP deputy leader Mzamo Buthelezi said. 

“We have concluded this process timeously and submitted to the IEC [on Thursday].”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to retire after elections

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will retire after this year's general elections on May 29, he said on Friday.
Business Times
7 hours ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa promises action against those threatening anarchy

Those who threaten instability should things not go their way in the elections will be arrested, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
7 hours ago

ActionSA, Rise Mzansi submit required signatures, deposits to IEC for May 29 election

ActionSA and Rise Mzansi are among the first political parties not represented in parliament to declare their readiness to contest the May 29 ...
Politics
2 days ago

Maimane's BOSA amasses enough signatures to secure spot on all IEC ballots

Build One South Africa met the IEC requirements at the eleventh hour, making the cut to qualify to contest the upcoming elections nationally and in ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-public protector Madonsela tackles Moeletsi Mbeki’s ‘whites won war, they ... Politics
  2. Malema’s ‘defend movement from rubbish’ a cold shoulder to MP Chirwa after ... Politics
  3. POLL | Do you believe Mkhwebane when she claims she can't make ends meet? Politics
  4. LISTEN | Ramaphosa promises action against those threatening anarchy Politics
  5. ANC unfazed as ‘lying, sweating’ Zuma police minister Nhleko leaves the party Politics

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court