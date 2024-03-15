POLL | Is Bonginkosi Khanyile inciting violence?

History has proved it does not take a lot of encouragement for violence to erupt in South Africa, which is why remarks made by MK party interim youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile should concern government.
With 2024 an election year, the youth leader's outbursts could easily be interpreted as “shock-jock” electioneering.
However, if the July 2021 riots and xenophobic attacks are anything to go by, what might seem to be harmless campaigning could rapidly result in chaotic and violent situations across South Africa.
MK party has recently threatened violence or anarchy should its leader, former president Jacob Zuma, not emerge victorious in the May 29 polls.
Khanyile said the state security agencies would do nothing to stop the party from halting the elections if Zuma’s face wasn't on ballot papers.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
