WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at national conference on human rights

18 March 2024 - 10:05 By TimesLive
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the National Conference on Human Rights in South Africa at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will also attend.

This year South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy and the theme for the conference is “Three decades of respect for and promotion of human rights”.

Ramaphosa describes DA request to West to monitor polls as ‘mortgaging our democracy’

President Cyril Ramaphosa had no kind words for the DA as he criticised the party for writing to Western countries to monitor and “ensure the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Partnership between government and business making inroads: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa heaped praise on the partnership between government and business, saying joint initiatives have made remarkable progress in ...
Politics
1 week ago

May 29 declared a public holiday as Ramaphosa issues proclamation for election date

May 29, the day South Africans will go to the polls for national and provincial elections, has officially been declared a public holiday.
Politics
3 weeks ago
