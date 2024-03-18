President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the National Conference on Human Rights in South Africa at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will also attend.
This year South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy and the theme for the conference is “Three decades of respect for and promotion of human rights”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at national conference on human rights
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the National Conference on Human Rights in South Africa at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola will also attend.
This year South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy and the theme for the conference is “Three decades of respect for and promotion of human rights”.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa describes DA request to West to monitor polls as ‘mortgaging our democracy’
Partnership between government and business making inroads: Ramaphosa
May 29 declared a public holiday as Ramaphosa issues proclamation for election date
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos