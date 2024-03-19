Zulu regiments slam mic-snatching MEC

Duma said his decision was prompted by Buthelezi digressing to political talk when he mentioned the ANC and its provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.
Amabutho regiments have come out in defence of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's decision to appoint his preferred traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi.
In a media briefing on Tuesday, the regiments' commander Sipho Mhlongo likened KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Siboniso Duma's mic-snatching incident as not only disregard for the king, who was present, but as an indication of resistance to accept his decision to appoint Buthelezi.
Buthelezi is one of the leaders of the rival IFP.
“We condemn Mr Siboniso Duma's act of disrespecting the Zulu throne. The disruption of the traditional prime minister while he was introducing the king to us means he does not respect the king’s decision to appoint the traditional prime minister.”
Mhlongo said the interruption was a “disgraceful act never seen before in the history of the Zulu kingdom”.
Duma took the microphone from Buthelezi when he was introducing the Zulu king at a government event commemorating the 110th anniversary of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo’s death in KwaCeza, outside Ulundi.
‘We are sorry to his majesty’: Siboniso Duma on his clash with Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi
Duma said his decision was prompted by Buthelezi digressing to political talk when he mentioned the ANC and its provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.
Amabutho are demanding an apology.
Duma has expressed his sincere apology to the king and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was also present when the incident took place. He said he does not regret his decision to stop Buthelezi speaking.
“He must apologise to the king, to the royal family to bring back stability in the Zulu nation. We say this because it is our responsibility to protect the throne, including all decisions taken by the king,” Mhlongo said.
Amabutho have also distanced themselves from an altercation between ANC and IFP members after the event that resulted in several injuries.
“We were shocked when we heard there were criminals and thugs who attacked and injured people in our name. As the leadership of the regiments we condemn this act and we will conduct an internal investigation to get to the bottom of what happened, as this undermines the work of regiments and the king,” said Mhlongo.
He said amakhosi will meet in Ulundi on Wednesday under the banner of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders to “outline a course of action after the fiasco at the commemoration of King Dinuzulu.”
