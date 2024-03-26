Politics

POLL | Is the ANC vs IEC, MK Party judgment good for SA’s democracy?

26 March 2024 - 11:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party campaign posters for the 2024 general elections on the M4 in Durban. The Electoral Court has ruled the newly formed party led by former president Jacob Zuma can participate in the elections in May. File photo.
MK Party campaign posters for the 2024 general elections on the M4 in Durban. The Electoral Court has ruled the newly formed party led by former president Jacob Zuma can participate in the elections in May. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Electoral Court's judgment in the ANC vs the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party brought into sharp focus the vibrancy of South Africa's democracy.

The court ruled on Tuesday that the newly formed party led by former president Jacob Zuma could participate in the elections in May, dismissing the ruling party's application to have it deregistered.

In its heads of argument the ANC argued the IEC broke the law by allowing the MK Party to supplement its already rejected application.

In a unanimous judgment the court said the argument “holds no water”.

It said there is no law suggesting the commission is not allowed to give political parties the green light to supplement applications even if they were initially rejected.

The court found other parties had previously supplemented their applications.

“The ANC's contention that because the section makes no reference to supplementation, an application cannot be supplemented holds no water,” the court said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Electoral Court dismisses ANC case seeking deregistration of MK party

The court found the ANC’s contention that the Electoral Commission of SA broke the law by allowing the MK party to supplement its already rejected ...
Politics
7 hours ago

WATCH | Electoral Court hands down judgment on whether MK Party can participate in May polls

The Electoral Court will on Tuesday hand down judgment in the ANC’s application challenging the uMkhonto weSizwe Party as a political formation.
Politics
9 hours ago

Zuma is modern-day saviour being crucified, say MK religious supporters

Leaders threaten to mobilise public support on social media and close bank accounts if demands are not met
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Electoral Court dismisses ANC case seeking deregistration of MK party Politics
  2. RECORDED | Electoral Court hands down judgment on whether MK Party can ... Politics
  3. GOOD gives Peter de Villiers the boot after disciplinary hearing Politics
  4. Zuma's plan to ‘scrap secret vote system’ misses voters, threatens democracy — ... Politics
  5. 42 election candidates appear on multiple lists, says IEC Politics

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack