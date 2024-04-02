Politics

LISTEN | Age limit for government programmes discriminates against those older than 35 — Rise Mzansi

02 April 2024 - 15:40
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Rise Mzansi led a picket on Tuesday at the labour and employment department in Pretoria.
Image: Rise Mzansi

Rise Mzansi led a picket on Tuesday at the labour and employment department in Pretoria. The party believes the age limit for government programmes discriminates against people aged 35 and older looking for employment or to improve their skills.

The National Youth Commission Act and the National Youth Policy set the definition of youth at 35. 

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said the government is disconnected from the lives of ordinary South Africans. 

“When you are 35 years old, you often have children, you often have young siblings. What does this government say? They will pretend you don't exist; they will pretend your mother, who is sick, doesn't exist because you are over 35,” said Zibi.

Listen here:

TimesLIVE

