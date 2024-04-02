Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has announced his party's Gauteng premier candidate.
Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, the party's deputy leader, was picked to lead the campaign in Gauteng in their bid to form a new government in the country's “economic heartland”.
Maimane lauded Hlazo-Webster for her contribution to society, calling her a respected business leader in the consulting and media industries.
“She is the founder of the South African Women’s Commission, which assembles women from all walks of life to collaborate in contributing to change in South Africa.
“She has led numerous development and advocacy organisations, including the Businesswomen’s Association of South Africa as chairperson, the International Women’s Forum as president of its youth chapter and the KwaZulu-Natal Youth Chamber of Commerce as regional chair and as provincial secretary-general,” Maimane said.
Hlazo-Webster is also an alumnus of Futurelect, the US International Visitor Leadership Programme and is an International Women’s Forum fellow.
“She has been recognised with numerous accolades from the Businesswomen's Association of South Africa and the department of economic development, among others.
“Nobuntu holds a BPhil Honours degree and several postgraduate business qualifications. She sits on various boards and is involved in numerous community initiatives.”
Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster named Build One SA Gauteng premier candidate
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
