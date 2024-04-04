With a tainted image it remains to be seen if former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be able to bounce back and save her political career.
Mapisa-Nqakula resigned from her position and as an MP on Wednesday.
In a statement issued in the name of her political adviser Mike Ramagoma, Mapisa-Nqakula said she submitted her resignation letter to her deputy Lechesa Tsenoli, resigning with immediate effect.
She is accused of taking bribes from a contractor during her tenure as defence minister. She denies the accusations.
The beleaguered politician will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.
Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the Lyttelton police station on Thursday morning.
NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed the former speaker will make her first court appearance in the Pretoria court.
POLL | Is Mapisa-Nqakula's political career over?
Image: FRENNIESHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
With a tainted image it remains to be seen if former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be able to bounce back and save her political career.
Mapisa-Nqakula resigned from her position and as an MP on Wednesday.
In a statement issued in the name of her political adviser Mike Ramagoma, Mapisa-Nqakula said she submitted her resignation letter to her deputy Lechesa Tsenoli, resigning with immediate effect.
She is accused of taking bribes from a contractor during her tenure as defence minister. She denies the accusations.
The beleaguered politician will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.
Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the Lyttelton police station on Thursday morning.
NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed the former speaker will make her first court appearance in the Pretoria court.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in Pretoria court, NPA confirms
Mapisa-Nqakula at police station 'to hand herself over'
Mapisa-Nqakula quits as speaker and MP to 'clear her good name'
Mapisa-Nqqakula resigns as speaker, MP with immediate effect
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos