Politics

POLL | Is Mapisa-Nqakula's political career over?

04 April 2024 - 11:51 By TimesLIVE
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's career is hanging in the balance.
Image: FRENNIESHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

With a tainted image it remains to be seen if former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be able to bounce back and save her political career.

Mapisa-Nqakula resigned from her position and as an MP on Wednesday. 

In a statement issued in the name of her political adviser Mike Ramagoma, Mapisa-Nqakula said she submitted her resignation letter to her deputy Lechesa Tsenoli, resigning with immediate effect.

She is accused of taking bribes from a contractor during her tenure as defence minister. She denies the accusations.

The beleaguered politician will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the Lyttelton police station on Thursday morning.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed the former speaker will make her first court appearance in the Pretoria court. 

TimesLIVE

