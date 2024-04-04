Politics

WATCH | Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court

04 April 2024 - 11:30 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday.

It's reported the former speaker arrived earlier at Lyttelton police station in Centurion to hand herself over to law enforcement officials.

