WATCH LIVE | Electoral court hearings on political party candidate lists

05 April 2024 - 10:39 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Electoral Court is on Friday expected to hold virtual hearings on matters that must be resolved before the finalisation of political party candidate lists. 

During the signing of the electoral code of conduct on Thursday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa urged political parties to approach the upcoming polls with “peace and tranquillity” by adhering to the electoral rules.

