WATCH | Zuma's private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa back in court

11 April 2024 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

Zuma is appealing against the ruling last July that set aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa. 

He had sought to privately prosecute the president as an “accessory after the fact” in relation to another private prosecution he was pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer SC and journalist Karyn Maughan for an alleged breach of the National Prosecuting Authority Act. 

READ MORE:

Judgment reserved in Zuma's 'private prosecution' application for leave to appeal ruling

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal.
News
7 months ago

Ramaphosa says it’s 'mischievous' to say new ANC rules will protect him

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has denied and labelled as “mischievous” reports that his party has crafted new rules for the nomination of candidates ...
Politics
7 months ago

ConCourt refuses Zuma’s urgent appeal of high court interdict halting Ramaphosa’s private prosecution

The Constitutional Court has, in a three-line order, refused a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to appeal against the high court interim interdict ...
News
8 months ago
