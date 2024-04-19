'It's not easy but fear will not deter me,' says Anele Mda on contesting ...
Independent candidate Anele Mda acknowledged the difficulties of competing against established parties but she's ...
A man named Vote will cast his ballot for change on May 29
When Mariana Ubisi went into labour in her one-room home in rural South Africa, millions of black citizens were queuing ...
MK influencer sells LGBTQIA+ party regalia but Zuma’s same-sex remarks put ...
Former president Jacob Zuma's remarks about his party's intention to change the laws permitting same-sex relationships ...
Steenhuisen warns Western Cape DA voters against complacency
DA leader John Steenhuisen has warned party supporters against complacency by not going out in large numbers to vote ...
Freedom Front's Corné Mulder joins Western Cape premiership race
Mulder, who is also the party’s leader in the province, announced his candidacy at a press conference in parliament on ...
MK Party knew Jacob Zuma did not qualify to be an MP, IEC tells court
Electoral body argues it had long made public statements about Zuma’s ineligibility to stand as a candidate in the ...
Zuma apologises for MK Party rally flop in Gqeberha
Former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party found it hard to crack one of the ANC's strongholds, the Eastern Cape, at the ...
The right of a person to vote freely in democratic elections, to express him or herself without hindrance, to gather and associate as one wishes, to move freely in one’s land – these are precious freedoms that lift the human spirit and give expression to our God-given rights.Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela
TOM EATON | KZN voters need to choose wisely — they face the possibility ...
Predicting the outcomes of elections is difficult unless they’re happening in Russia or Zimbabwe
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The IEC is endangering the upcoming poll
Why is the IEC testing fate and in the process endangering an election as historic as the May 29 poll?
TOM EATON | Fly your flag, Msholozi — I want to see who salutes
Zuma and the MK party present a perfect opportunity to check whether liberal assumptions about the popularity of ...
TOM EATON | Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake
The DA has unintentionally invited the ANC, EFF and MK to join it in wrenching the election away from the calm ...
EDITORIAL | Give Hlabisa a chance, let him be on all IFP campaign material
IFP seems to be struggling in these elections to move on from founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
TOM EATON | Trying to swallow the alphabet soup of political parties
Every party to its own, the lead up to the elections promises different strokes for different folks
JJ TABANE | Can the DA rescue SA and free itself from its white-party ...
John Steenhuisen has opened the door for the ANC to partner with the EFF, resulting in the very ‘doomsday scenario’ he ...
EDITORIAL | Our forefathers fought hard for the privilege to vote, don’t ...
If you are unhappy with where you find yourself in South Africa today, use your vote to send a message
TOM EATON | Stand by for strange, unhinged statements ahead of the ...
Anyone who believes the EFF could administer a R100bn sovereign wealth fund for the good of all South Africans is ...
On May 29, we cannot allow ourselves to fall silent. This is the day South Africa will go to the polls for the 2024 national and provincial elections, as announced by the presidency on Tuesday, after consultations with the Independent Electoral Commission. It is the day on which every South African 18 and older should make their voice heard.TimesLIVE Premium Editorial
PODCAST | Zuma is out for revenge and has nothing to lose
Zuma feels wronged by corruption allegations, is out for revenge against his successor and will wreak havoc, we hear in ...
LISTEN | Malema prepared to offer EFF votes to ANC but with one condition ...
With less than two months to go before the May 29 elections, EFF leader Julius Malema says he is prepared to give the ...
LISTEN | 'Whoever becomes president must not have a bloated cabinet' — ...
Chris Hani's widow Limpho says whoever becomes president after the May 29 general elections should not have a bloated ...