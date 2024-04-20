Politics

Ramaphosa interacts with first-time voters on campaign trail in KZN

“Now these are my real Tintswalos,” Ramaphosa said.

20 April 2024 - 10:01
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa campaigning in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa campaigning in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Young people are thankful for access to higher education but have fears of being unemployed after graduation. This is what some of them have told President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On his first day of campaigning in Durban this weekend, Ramaphosa visited iNanda township where he heard about job scarcity anxieties from graduates and university students. 

Drama graduate Mthobisi Mkhwanazi told Ramaphosa 85% of graduates in his field were unemployed due to neglect by the department of arts & culture. 

Mkhwanazi at 26 years of age has decided to vote for the first time in this election. He plans to vote for the ANC but wants assurances that opportunities in his field will improve. 

“Let's stand up for my fellow graduates, there are a lot of productions that must be open for us to work,” he said. 

His sibling, Ayanda Ngwane, also expressed concern about her prospects after graduation. 

The 21-year-old is a third-year tourism management student and NSFAS recipient. She said as she nears the end of her studies she hopes to find a job. 

She too will be voting for the first time, also for the ANC. 

Ramaphosa visited three families during a door-to-door campaign. 

A woman who lost her son to suicide told Ramaphosa the local ANC supported her during her grief and funeral and helped her when she had no food. 

Ramaphosa was happy to hear of the ANC intervening to help not only party members but others in the community as well.

19 April 2024: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa campaigning in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
19 April 2024: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa campaigning in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

On his interactions with first-time voters, the president said: “To meet first-time voters, who say they now have a reason to vote because they have seen the work of the ANC, and two other first-time voters who are beneficiaries, now these are my real Tintswalos.” 

“They have testimonials about what we have been doing in the past five years and in the past 30 years. I am glad to be here, this is when I have a feel, sense and smell and sight of the ANC victory in this election because the people love the ANC because they can see what the ANC has done,” Ramaphosa added.

TimesLIVE

Politics
22 hours ago

WATCH | IEC updates media on elections timetable

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is briefing the media on Tuesday on the latest developments regarding the election timetable.
Politics
4 days ago
