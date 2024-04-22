Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the 26 days of no load-shedding has nothing to do with the elections and has cautioned against the big improvement being used as an “electioneering tool”.
Briefing media on Monday, he urged the public to avoid the noise and look towards a further reduction in load-shedding intensity.
Load-shedding has been suspended for 26 days. Eskom announced on Sunday power cuts were likely to remain suspended until Friday, when the utility would provide another update.
LISTEN | 'No load-shedding for 26 days has nothing to do with the elections' — Ramokgopa
