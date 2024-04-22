He said the rate of crimes such as murder, gender-based violence and rape is staggering and criminals have declared war on law-abiding citizens. “Today law-abiding citizens are scared ... Criminals are in charge. It has to be the other way around,” he said.
Latest crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele suggested that on average about 84 people were murdered daily from October to December 2023. Twenty-two police officers were killed during the period. Cele warned crooks who attack officers that the law would be “pitiless” towards them.
Earlier this month Cele praised the killing of nine suspected gang members by police in Durban, saying the action would discourage criminality in the area.
The top cop has been expressing an eye for an eye approach. In 2022 Cele said: “Criminals have declared war, don't go around asking who started the war. When you find war, where people are raping, breaking into houses, don't ask who started — join the war, shoot and kill, and then later you ask who started the war.”
Malema over the weekend said: “We need to allow the police to deal decisively with anyone who takes out a gun and points it at a law enforcement officer. Once you point a gun at a law enforcement officer you must know you have made yourself an appointment with your maker.”
Malema is promising to fight crime by ensuring there are no fewer than 100,000 officers on the ground should the EFF win the May 29 national and provincial elections.
LISTEN | 'Fight fire with fire': Malema says criminals must live in fear
Image: Freddy Mavunda
EFF leader Julius Malema says the language criminals understand is violence and police should “fight fire with fire” so offenders live in fear.
He wants police to be enabled to kill criminals who attack them.
Listen to Malema:
TimesLIVE
