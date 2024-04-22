Politics

POLL | Should the state foot Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal bill?

22 April 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court to face corruption and money laundering charges. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The country is waiting to hear whether defence minister Thandi Modise will agree to foot the legal bill of her predecessor Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as she fights to clear her name in court.

Modise confirmed on Friday that she had received a request from Mapisa-Nqakula for the department to assist her with legal representation in her corruption case. The minister said she is considering it.

The minister was frustrated after the military's head of legal services, Maj-Gen Eric Mnisi, responded to the request before seeking counsel from Modise or secretary of defence Thobekile Gamede. 

Spokesperson for the ministry Amos Phago said Mnisi approached the office of the state attorney before getting approval from Gamede, the department's s accounting officer. Phago said despite Mnisi's action, no assistance had been provided to Mapisa-Nqakula.

Modise said Mnisi's handling of the matter without following existing protocols was tantamount to disrespect of executive authority in the department.

Mapisa-Nqakula is out on R50,000 bail after she appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court earlier this month. She is facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. She is accused of receiving more than R2m in kickbacks for a defence contract when she was defence minister.

