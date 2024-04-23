Gauteng, IEC's biggest voting bloc, says it is ready for the polls

The IEC in Gauteng, which boasts the highest number of registered voters for the May 29 general elections, says it's ready for this year's polls.
This is according to Gauteng provincial electoral officer Thabo Masemula, who told the provincial code-of-conduct signing ceremony preparations have reached an “advanced stage”.
“The electoral commission has been hard at work, hitting the ground running ahead of this year's elections. I am pleased to announce that our preparations have reached an advanced stage.”
Masemula reminded attendees that section 1d of the constitution sets out the values on which South Africa is founded, which include universal adult suffrage, the national common voters' roll, regular elections and a multiparty system of democratic government.
“Today we affirm our readiness to conduct this election which accords with the constitutional yardstick and international norms and standards.”
Masemula said the delivery of electoral materials to the provincial warehouses was underway.
He hailed Gauteng as accounting for the highest number of registered voters, making it the biggest voting bloc in the country with 6.5-million registered voters, or 24% of the voters' roll.
“Lease agreements pertaining to permanent voting stations have been signed and concluded. The province of Gauteng accounts for 2,797 voting stations. Our planning makes provisions for 203 temporary voting stations, while our voting centres stand at 1,302. Procurement processes in relation to the provision of temporary infrastructure is almost at its tail end. While increasing the number of voting stations, we decreased the number of temporary voting stations in the province.”
Masemula said increasing voting stations widened access and would reduce the waiting period at stations.
“The deadline for the submission of candidate lists and the payment of the deposits has come and gone. We have commenced the process of printing ballot papers, and there are 43 political parties and two independent candidates that will be contesting the provincial legislature segment of the ballot paper.
Similarly, 41 political parties and three independent candidates will be contesting the regional component of the ballot.
“In Gauteng, 1,466 candidates will be contesting for 80 seats at the legislature. Approximately 969 candidates will be contesting for 47 seats for the regional component of the ballot.”
With the introduction of a third ballot escalating anxiety around adequate voter education, Masemula said they would ramp this up.
“Elections cannot be free and fair if those participating are not sufficiently informed about the electoral processes. Consequently, the electoral commission in the province has employed a cohort of 207 democracy education facilitators who have been deployed across the province to provide face-to-face voter and balloting education.
“The frequency of our educational programme will increase to ensure that every voter is reached before the elections.”
He said the electoral commission would use all available media platforms to amplify voter and ballot education.
Regarding voting day, Masemula announced that they have recruited and trained 8,619 presiding officers, their deputies and voters' roll officers to serve as electoral staff for deployment at the 2,797 voting stations on election day.
“This group will also form the core of the team of volunteers who will be running the voting stations on election day, along with 22,832 additional support staff who are being recruited and trained.
“Our recruitment continues to favour the youth, unemployed and women. The electoral commission has processed 127 applications that were received for election observation. Fifteen of those are from the international observer organisations.”
He announced the list of successful electoral staff would be made public to provincial liaison forums for scrutiny and possible objections based on the recruitment criteria to ensure a transparent process.
Masemula promised the door of communication would remain open between the commission and interested stakeholders.
“The electoral commission is nearing the end of its intense process of engagement with key stakeholders, which will continue formally and informally right up until the announcement of results to ensure we work together to deliver yet another free and fair election.”
TimesLIVE
Gauteng, IEC's biggest voting bloc, says it is ready for the polls
Image: Alaister Russel
The IEC in Gauteng, which boasts the highest number of registered voters for the May 29 general elections, says it's ready for this year's polls.
This is according to Gauteng provincial electoral officer Thabo Masemula, who told the provincial code-of-conduct signing ceremony preparations have reached an “advanced stage”.
“The electoral commission has been hard at work, hitting the ground running ahead of this year's elections. I am pleased to announce that our preparations have reached an advanced stage.”
Masemula reminded attendees that section 1d of the constitution sets out the values on which South Africa is founded, which include universal adult suffrage, the national common voters' roll, regular elections and a multiparty system of democratic government.
“Today we affirm our readiness to conduct this election which accords with the constitutional yardstick and international norms and standards.”
Masemula said the delivery of electoral materials to the provincial warehouses was underway.
He hailed Gauteng as accounting for the highest number of registered voters, making it the biggest voting bloc in the country with 6.5-million registered voters, or 24% of the voters' roll.
“Lease agreements pertaining to permanent voting stations have been signed and concluded. The province of Gauteng accounts for 2,797 voting stations. Our planning makes provisions for 203 temporary voting stations, while our voting centres stand at 1,302. Procurement processes in relation to the provision of temporary infrastructure is almost at its tail end. While increasing the number of voting stations, we decreased the number of temporary voting stations in the province.”
Masemula said increasing voting stations widened access and would reduce the waiting period at stations.
“The deadline for the submission of candidate lists and the payment of the deposits has come and gone. We have commenced the process of printing ballot papers, and there are 43 political parties and two independent candidates that will be contesting the provincial legislature segment of the ballot paper.
Similarly, 41 political parties and three independent candidates will be contesting the regional component of the ballot.
“In Gauteng, 1,466 candidates will be contesting for 80 seats at the legislature. Approximately 969 candidates will be contesting for 47 seats for the regional component of the ballot.”
With the introduction of a third ballot escalating anxiety around adequate voter education, Masemula said they would ramp this up.
“Elections cannot be free and fair if those participating are not sufficiently informed about the electoral processes. Consequently, the electoral commission in the province has employed a cohort of 207 democracy education facilitators who have been deployed across the province to provide face-to-face voter and balloting education.
“The frequency of our educational programme will increase to ensure that every voter is reached before the elections.”
He said the electoral commission would use all available media platforms to amplify voter and ballot education.
Regarding voting day, Masemula announced that they have recruited and trained 8,619 presiding officers, their deputies and voters' roll officers to serve as electoral staff for deployment at the 2,797 voting stations on election day.
“This group will also form the core of the team of volunteers who will be running the voting stations on election day, along with 22,832 additional support staff who are being recruited and trained.
“Our recruitment continues to favour the youth, unemployed and women. The electoral commission has processed 127 applications that were received for election observation. Fifteen of those are from the international observer organisations.”
He announced the list of successful electoral staff would be made public to provincial liaison forums for scrutiny and possible objections based on the recruitment criteria to ensure a transparent process.
Masemula promised the door of communication would remain open between the commission and interested stakeholders.
“The electoral commission is nearing the end of its intense process of engagement with key stakeholders, which will continue formally and informally right up until the announcement of results to ensure we work together to deliver yet another free and fair election.”
TimesLIVE
MORE
'No voter confusion over ANC and MKP symbols': ANC loses trademark case
Police top brass must take action to ensure SA has a peaceful poll, especially in KZN
Political tensions drive SAPS to deploy 17,000 cops at high-risk voting stations, says KZN police chief
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos