President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday leading the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Expanded Public Works Programme in East London, Eastern Cape.
The president is expected to launch phase five, which will be used to unveil more work opportunities aimed at benefitting women, young people and poor households for inclusive growth, sustainable development and community empowerment.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramaphosa celebrates 20 years of Public Works Programme
Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday leading the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Expanded Public Works Programme in East London, Eastern Cape.
The president is expected to launch phase five, which will be used to unveil more work opportunities aimed at benefitting women, young people and poor households for inclusive growth, sustainable development and community empowerment.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Trucks and money: Ramaphosa calls on private sector to bet on infrastructure
Ramaphosa hails progress in building South Sudan
Ramaphosa launches rail terminal with 1,000 employees at Durban port
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos