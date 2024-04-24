Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa celebrates 20 years of Public Works Programme

24 April 2024 - 11:15 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday leading the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Expanded Public Works Programme in East London, Eastern Cape.

The president is expected to launch phase five, which will be used to unveil more work opportunities aimed at benefitting women, young people and poor households for inclusive growth, sustainable development and community empowerment.

TimesLIVE

