The Constitutional Court has granted former president Jacob Zuma and his uMkhonto we Sizwe Party until next Tuesday to file answering affidavits in the application by the IEC against the Electoral Court's decision relating to Zuma’s participation in the elections.
The directions were issued by the deputy chief justice on Thursday after a request for an extension by lawyers representing Zuma and the party on Wednesday. The request followed directions issued by the apex court on Tuesday asking them to file the affidavits by Thursday.
In a letter to the court on Wednesday, law firm Zungu Incorporated said the time afforded to Zuma and MK Party was unreasonably short. It said it had been able to make contact with its clients and counsel only on Wednesday morning.
“The legal representatives were unfortunately engaged in other matters, and with the elections around the corner, the clients were spread out across the country campaigning for votes. It therefore seems like we will only be able to consult and receive instructions over the coming weekend,” the letter read.
The directions issued on Thursday said further directions may be issued.
The Electoral Commission applied to the Constitutional Court to appeal the Electoral Court order on April 11 — even without obtaining reasons for the order it was appealing. The IEC said its application raised important and new constitutional questions and the commission simply did not have the time to wait for the court’s reasons.
TimesLIVE
Zuma, MK Party given until Tuesday to file papers in IEC application
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
