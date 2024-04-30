DA will bring peace to Nelson Mandela Bay — Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has defended himself from critics who label him tone-deaf for his controversial remarks, saying he was merely telling the truth.
Recently he’s been criticised for his questioning and labelling as “political mercenaries” the new and smaller parties that campaign in the Western Cape.
Addressing party supporters in Gqeberha on Tuesday, Steenhuisen’s speech focused on tackling violent crime and gangsterism in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
He said the DA was on a mission to rescue the Eastern Cape and South Africa.
“But before we can embark on a rescue mission, we have to be honest with each other and we have to be honest about the problems we face,” he said.
“Let me tell you, I am a straight shooter and the ‘wokes’ and the snowflakes don’t like it when you shoot straight, so you will see they always come up with the ‘he’s so tone deaf’. They say you’re tone deaf when you are telling them what they don’t want to hear. But it’s the truth and we will always talk the truth as the DA.”
Steenhuisen said while the city was famous for its friendly people, there was nothing friendly about the violent criminality that has engulfed Nelson Mandela Bay.
A new international ranking recently rated Nelson Mandela Bay as the most dangerous city in South Africa, and as the ninth most dangerous city on the planet, he said.
He said the murder rate in the city has increased by a staggering 37% in the past year. And nothing demonstrated the viciousness of the crime epidemic like the story of three-year-old Emilio Hutchinson from Helenvale.
Emilio and members of his family were killed two weeks ago, allegedly by gangsters.
He said the DA has taken up the fight to ensure #JusticeForEmilio and will be leading the charge against gang violence, not only for Emilio, but for every family that lives in fear of violent criminals.
Steenhuisen said the crime wave in Nelson Mandela Bay is a harbinger of things to come wherever the “Doomsday Coalition” between the ANC and EFF takes power.
Uninformed commentators think it is “scaremongering” to warn people about the consequences of an ANC-EFF government.
“I challenge them to come here and say that to the face of residents of Nelson Mandela Bay, who are suffering daily. The reason 37% more people are now being murdered in this city than ever before, is because the Doomsday Coalition is already in charge here.”
Steenhuisen said the pattern was seen all over the country: wherever voters left the door open for them, the ANC and EFF joined forces with “sell-outs” in small parties like the Patriotic Alliance to kick out brave mayors like the DA’s Retief Odendaal, and install corrupt puppets.
“I am here with a warning today: if we do not learn from the disaster that has hit Nelson Mandela Bay thanks to the ANC, the EFF and mercenary small parties like the Patriotic Alliance, Doomsday will soon arrive across the whole South Africa.
Instead of living in the most dangerous city in the country, a new national government anchored by the DA would make Nelson Mandela Bay safe for its people.
He said they would devolve policing powers to local level, because when it comes to fighting crime, local is lekker, and people can help determine their own policing priorities. Dedicated courts, policing units and prosecuting teams to prioritise gender-based violence and crimes against children would be on the cards.
“We will do all these things in memory of little Emilio Hutchinson and all people in Nelson Mandela Bay who have suffered under gang violence.”
A DA government would also address the high unemployment rate in the province.
The Eastern Cape has the highest unemployment rate in the country with nearly 42% of working-age people unable to find work.
“Under a new government anchored by the DA, the party will kick-start job creation in Nelson Mandela Bay.”
DA will bring peace to Nelson Mandela Bay — Steenhuisen
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
