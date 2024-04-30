Politics

Ekurhuleni mayor Xhakaza promises prudent handling of finances

Newly elected mayor delivers inaugural state of the city address

30 April 2024 - 14:25
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announced big plans for the metro. File image
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announced big plans for the metro. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, elected earlier this month, says he is aiming for accelerated service delivery and to foster job growth by working to develop the metro's manufacturing sector revitalisation plan.

He also promised adherence to good and ethical governance principles. 

This is as he made his inaugural state of the city address on Tuesday.

“This government will pull out all the stops to ensure there is seamless delivery of services to our people,” he said.

“We clearly understand the biggest contributor to this agenda is sound, reliable and dependable infrastructure. We understand proper roads, a reliable electricity grid and uninterrupted water supply are the cornerstone of making our city more liveable while being the best place to invest and do business.”

Xhakaza intends to launch a campaign titled Khanyisa Mhlali focused on electrification projects across the city, particularly street light maintenance and the rollout of high mast lights.

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected new Ekurhuleni mayor

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is the newly elected mayor of Ekurhuleni.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Under the city's public-private partnerships (PPP) programme, the goal is for the private sector to invest capital resources while the city provides land for 25 to 30 years, depending on project scope.

“The city will unlock PPP infrastructure projects, putting into the market approved strategic land parcels to ignite investment and create jobs while commercial properties will be packaged for local economic development purposes,” he said.

Xhakaza said repositioning the city as an airport city and the eastern corridor of the Gauteng province as the footprint of the planned aerotropolis, intended to house clusters of industry-related enterprises near OR Tambo International Airport, is critical in the city’s efforts to mobilise private sector financing. 

“We need to strengthen our resolve with regards to the realisation of the aerotropolis because among its ripple effects is an impact on our long-standing characteristics of being a manufacturing warehouse of the country.

“We will focus on township supplier development, township gig economy and township business sites development in which township entrepreneurs will be trained.”

Xhakaza acknowledged concern about the city's finances.

“Mainly because we seem not to be collecting enough revenue, our finances are also not aligned to our priorities.”

However, he said the city's liquidity position is on an upward trajectory. 

A rise in teenage pregnancies and abortions in Gauteng, with highest number of cases in Ekurhuleni

The Gauteng department of health on Monday expressed its concern over the growing number of teenage pregnancies in the province.
News
1 day ago

“We note and welcome the gradual improvement of the situation from a worrying 12-day liquidity position to 21 days. We remain on track to achieve 25 days and above by the end of June as we continue with our commitment to prudent financial management.”

According to Xhakaza, the city’s efforts to become a smart city are gaining momentum with automation taking place. 

“The city is aggressively becoming paperless, and most services are automated thanks to the rollout of the enterprise resource planning  programme by the ICT department. This innovation has integrated all our systems while ensuring quality management of information.”

He said 25km of fibre has been rolled out, mainly connecting customer care areas in the townships to improve service delivery. 

In a bid to fend off criminals from the customer care centres, he said CCTV cameras are being installed in the  facilities, and priority will be given to crime hotspots including the Germiston, Boksburg and Kempton Park customer care areas. 

“The latest innovation is the introduction of 10,000 early-warning Internet of Things devices that will assist in the fight against cable theft and tampering in our city.

“We are also implementing the automated rates clearance app which will allow ratepayers to access their accounts as and when they need them.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Anger and protest ahead of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s state of the city address

The eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association is fuming after mayor Mxolisi Kaunda snubbed them.
Politics
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Lesufi’s pledge on hospital treatment crosses a new ethical low

Dangling such vital services as election bait paints a damning picture of self-serving politics.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Family speaks after Tshwane council 'you killed him' blame game on ex-mayor Murunwa Makwarela's death

The death of former Tshwane mayor and speaker Murunwa Makwarela, who at one time during his tenure was dubbed a "unifier", seems to haunt the council ...
Politics
4 days ago

'Coalitions have not rewarded our people': Mbalula reiterates that ANC is not interested in coalitions

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has reiterated that the party is not looking at entering into coalitions, saying several parties are approaching ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Ekurhuleni speaker accused of delaying election of new mayor

"Ekurhuleni has been held hostage for over a year now by councillor Tshivenga, who has in this short period allowed her EFF caucus to disrupt and ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma daughter gives expelled MK Party's Jabulani Khumalo 'love back' request ... Politics
  2. POLL | Did MK Party forge signatures it handed to IEC during candidate ... Politics
  3. IEC calls for speedy probe of MK Party’s alleged fraudulent signatures Politics
  4. LISTEN | Western Cape led by 'witches', says Mbalula, 'give ANC a chance' Politics
  5. Zuma 'a wolf in a sheep's skin': Mbeki reflects on 30 years of freedom Politics

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...