Process of shipping voting material to 78,000 SA citizens abroad under way
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Electoral Commission (IEC) in collaboration with the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) has begun shipping voting material including voting booths, ballot papers, stationery packs and lists of approved voters to South African missions across the world.
The IEC said 78,092 South African citizens will vote outside the country at 111 foreign missions.
It said voting is not possible in some countries for security reasons.
Dirco has confirmed that the South African missions in Sudan, Tel Aviv and Kyiv remain closed.
“Unavoidably and regrettably, voters registered at these two missions will not be able to vote in the forthcoming elections, if they were not able to make arrangements by April 22 to vote at another mission,” the IEC said.
It said voting outside the country will take place on Friday May 17 in nine countries and in other countries vote on Saturday May 18.
