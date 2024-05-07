Politics

Zizi Kodwa wants to take steps against DA for its 'burning flag' TV ad

'It is our duty to ensure the protection of our national symbols'

07 May 2024 - 19:27 By TimesLIVE
Zizi Kodwa says action should be taken against the DA for showing images of a burning South African flag.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa says he is considering taking steps to against the “abhorrent and unpatriotic” political advertisement by the DA which shows a burning South African flag. 

In a statement on Tuesday, Kodwa said he had instructed officials in his department to urgently advise him on the recourse government could take when national symbols were denigrated and desecrated. 

On Monday, Kodwa condemned the advert. 

“The desecration of national symbols should not be part of election campaigning and should not be tolerated in any instance. We are taking steps to ensure that there are consequences for such actions. It is our duty to ensure the protection of our national symbols which are a product of our hard-earned democracy,” Kodwa said. 

TimesLIVE 

POLL | Is the DA's ‘flag burning’ election advert threatening national unity and reconciliation?

Was the burning of the national flag by the DA in its election advert too extreme?
1 day ago

‘The alternative to being rescued is dying’: Helen Zille defends DA ‘doomsday’ burning flag advert

The DA leadership has defended its controversial election advert which features a burning South African flag, saying the party was trying to convey a ...
21 hours ago

ANC’s strategy to discredit the opposition revealed

The ANC has devised a plan to neutralise its former president Jacob Zuma and his MK Party and stop the DA in its tracks as part of its grand ...
3 months ago
