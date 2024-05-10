He said ActionSA's plan is to know everyone running a business and their legal documents, adding the country has become a “dumping place for counterfeit expired goods”.
LISTEN | Local businesses must be run by South Africans: Herman Mashaba
Small businesses in South Africa must be run by South Africans, not foreigners, says ActionSA leader and former businessman Herman Mashaba.
It's his solution to promote the township economy. “Its simple, you can do it overnight. Businesses in our communities cannot be run by people who we don't know how they came into the country and how they brought the money in,” he said.
