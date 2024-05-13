Lamola also asked Poyo-Dlwati to reopen the inquest into the death of Mxenge, an ANC member who lost his life under mysterious circumstances on November 20, 1981.
Justice minister orders reopening of inquests for Chief Luthuli, Mxenge, Mantyi
Image: © Bettmann/CORBIS
Justice minister Ronald Lamola has accepted and acted on recommendations from the National Prosecuting Authority to reopen inquests into the deaths of Chief Albert Luthuli, lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Griffiths Mxenge and civic leader Booi Mantyi.
In a statement, the ministry said Luthuli, a renowned anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on July 21 1967. Official reports stated he was hit by a train near Gledthrow station.
His death led to speculation and various inquiries, but the exact circumstances surrounding the incident still remain unclear.
An inquest was held in 1967 and found the cause of death was due to a fractured skull. The inquest said the “evidence did not disclose any criminal culpability on the part of South African Railways and anyone else”.
Lamola said representations made to the national director of public prosecutions pointed out the 1967 inquest did not consider certain mathematical and scientific principles.
A mathematical and scientific report had revealed it was highly unlikely that Luthuli was struck by a train and died because of that, he said.
As a result, Lamola asked KwaZulu-Natal judge president Thoba Poyo-Dlwati to reopen the inquest into the death of Luthuli.
Lamola also asked Poyo-Dlwati to reopen the inquest into the death of Mxenge, an ANC member who lost his life under mysterious circumstances on November 20, 1981.
His body, bearing 45 lacerations, was discovered on a sports field in Umlazi, “a grim testament to the violence inflicted upon him”.
The justice ministry said an inquest in 1983 failed to identify the perpetrators, despite clear signs of foul play, including evidence of surveillance on Mxenge's office and the poisoning of his dogs.
“A thorough investigation was not done into the death of Mr Mxenge. The Harms Commission and TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) revealed that orders to kill Mr Mxenge came from Vlakplaas head Dirk Coetzee. Coetzee and his accomplices (Almond) Nofomela, and (David) Tshikalange were granted amnesty for the murder of Mr Mxenge.”
The ministry said there was new evidence that certain critical information was not presented to the TRC and the initial inquest, though the perpetrators were clearly identified.
Lamola also asked Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi to reopen an inquest into the death of Mantyi, who was killed in an alleged altercation with members of the South African Police on June 16 1985 in the Northern Cape.
A formal inquest held in De AAR in 1985 ruled that no one was responsible for Mantyi’s death.
“A new investigation has revealed that an eyewitness who has not previously testified has been identified,” the ministry said.
