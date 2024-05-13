Politics

POLL | Will the ANC get majority votes with Mbeki and Mlambo-Ngcuka back in the spotlight?

Former deputy president says May 29 election campaign is tough for all parties

13 May 2024
Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is in the spotlight as she campaigns for the ANC. File photo.
Image: ALAN EASON

Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has joined the ANC's election campaign. 

Mlambo-Ngcuka has been out of the ANC spotlight since she resigned as deputy president in 2008 shortly after Thabo Mbeki stepped down as head of state.

“I am campaigning for the ANC. It is a tough campaign, but it is tough for everybody, not only for the ANC,” she said at the weekend.

The former UN Women executive director said more needed to be done to bring an end to the killing of Palestinians in Gaza. 

“The women in Palestine are not celebrating. Instead they are facing death. This is a struggle for all of us and not only for the women of Palestine. We have to fight for them and we have to make our voices louder and louder so even those supporting the war can get the message of peace we are sending,” she said. 

Mlambo-Ngcuka joined the campaign as the ANC has been intensifying its election drive. Party veterans Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and former deputy president David Mabuza are among those who have joined the campaign for the May 29 elections.   

