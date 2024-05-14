To implement the NHI would cost at least R200bn per year, according to DA calculations.
DA says it is ready to fight NHI all the way to ConCourt
Image: Eugene Coetzee
President Cyril Ramaphosa's intention to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday is a destructive move before the elections born out of fear about how the ANC will fare at the polls, says DA leader John Steenhuisen.
He denounced it as a populist move by Ramaphosa amid pollster predictions the ANC was at risk of falling below 50% in the elections.
“It is a dishonour to the office of president that Ramaphosa could sink this low. What he has done by making this announcement is to play with the lives of the South African people for imaginary political gain,” he said.
Steenhuisen said the DA, on its signing into law by Ramaphosa, will challenge the NHI “all the way to the Constitutional Court”.
“Our legal team was briefed months ago and will file our legal challenge against this devastating legislation without delay. We have built up reams of correspondence, including with Ramaphosa himself, we will enter into evidence to show the process which led to the adoption of the bill by parliament disregarded public input, and the bill itself is flagrantly unconstitutional.”
WATCH | Steenhuisen addresses nation with Ramaphosa set to sign NHI Bill
