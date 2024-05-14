Zuma was president from 2009 to 2018 in what critics have dubbed “the nine wasted years”.
At age 82 he is planning to return to government as president to “fix things” and drastically change South African laws. Some of the changes could be homophobic. Zuma has questioned legalisation on same-sex relationships, referring to it as a disgrace. He would exile teen parents to Robben Island, and every matriculant would “go to university to join the army”. Those are some of the changes he proposes if elected.
EFF leader Julius Malema has said they welcome Zuma in the political space, warning him of challenges of forming a new political party.
The EFF were strong critics of Zuma during his tenure as president when corruption allegations regarding his Nkandla homestead came to the fore. That was until Malema had a tea party with Zuma in 2021.
Election analysts such as Dawie Scholtz and Wayne Sussman say the EFF has suffered as a result of the formation of the MK Party, losing voters to it.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asks Zuma to quit politics
Image: Gallo images
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndozi says his party’s friend, MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, must go home and rest because he had his chance in government for two decades.
Ndlozi, the EFF's Gauteng premier candidate, asked the former president what he would do now that he could not do while he was president.
Listen to Ndlozi, and Malema's shade at Zuma:
