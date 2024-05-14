Politics

POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa's move to sign the NHI Bill into law is an election trick?

14 May 2024 - 12:12 By TIMESLIVE
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance Bill into law on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, two weeks before the May 29 elections, after years of fierce debate.

“[The] NHI Bill directs the transformation of South Africa’s healthcare system to achieve universal coverage for health services and, through this, overcome socioeconomic imbalances and inequities of the past,” the Presidency said.

The NHI Bill was introduced to parliament in 2019 and over the years it sparked debate and was criticised by the business sector, healthcare professionals and opposition parties.

DA MP Michele Clarke said: “The public health system is ill-prepared to handle the influx of new patients under the proposed NHI scheme. Despite government assurances, the NHI fails to address the root causes of healthcare inadequacies, including chronic understaffing and systemic inefficiencies. 

“The surge in medical negligence cases over the past decade, coupled with a steep rise in medico-legal claims, paints a grim picture of a healthcare system in distress. Moreover, the erosion of the private health sector and the inadequate functionality of public health facilities worsen these challenges.”

DA says it is ready to fight NHI all the way to ConCourt

President Cyril Ramaphosa's intention to sign the National Health Insurance Bill into law on Wednesday is a destructive move before the general ...
9 hours ago

‘NHI Bill in current form reverses healthcare access’: Professionals fume at input being ignored

The South African Health Professionals Collaboration group says its members’ concerns and recommendations throughout the parliamentary process on the ...
11 hours ago

NHI 'a violation of constitutional right to choose healthcare': investment firm

The enactment of the National Health Insurance Bill could lead to numerous court cases to obtain clarity on its constitutionality as it could ...
11 hours ago

Busa hints at possible legal action over NHI Bill

The National Health Insurance legislation in its current form is unimplementable and damaging to the healthcare sector, to the economy more broadly ...
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill on Wednesday

Move sets the stage for a protracted fight with business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties
23 hours ago
