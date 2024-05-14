President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, two weeks before the May 29 elections, after years of fierce debate.
“[The] NHI Bill directs the transformation of South Africa’s healthcare system to achieve universal coverage for health services and, through this, overcome socioeconomic imbalances and inequities of the past,” the Presidency said.
The NHI Bill was introduced to parliament in 2019 and over the years it sparked debate and was criticised by the business sector, healthcare professionals and opposition parties.
DA MP Michele Clarke said: “The public health system is ill-prepared to handle the influx of new patients under the proposed NHI scheme. Despite government assurances, the NHI fails to address the root causes of healthcare inadequacies, including chronic understaffing and systemic inefficiencies.
“The surge in medical negligence cases over the past decade, coupled with a steep rise in medico-legal claims, paints a grim picture of a healthcare system in distress. Moreover, the erosion of the private health sector and the inadequate functionality of public health facilities worsen these challenges.”
POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa's move to sign the NHI Bill into law is an election trick?
