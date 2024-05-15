Ramaphosa’s Indian dance moves on campaign trail spark debate

This was not the first time Ramaphosa has made headlines for his dancing during campaign events, sparking a mixture of admiration, amusement and criticism.
On the vibrant stage of political campaigning, it’s not uncommon for politicians to step out of their comfort zones to connect with diverse voter bases.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted showing off his best bhangra moves at an event honouring the Hindu community in the KwaZulu-Natal Nagara Festival last month.
This was not the first time Ramaphosa has made headlines for his dancing during campaign events, sparking a mixture of admiration, amusement and criticism.
For many reacting on social media, Ramaphosa’s dance moves were seen as a heartwarming attempt to embrace multiculturalism in a country like South Africa, where the fabric of society is woven from numerous ethnic and cultural threads.
Reacting to the video, former DA MPL Mbali Ntuli said: “This is hilarious, but I will say out of respect, sometimes you find yourself in a situation that just isn’t who you are [when you are invited at events].
“In Bloem I was asked to come speak at a church about the elections. I did and I thought that was it and went back to sit down. Next thing there was a prayer circle situation with a really enthusiastic crowd of congregants. People were speaking [in] tongues and really feeling the spirit.
“I am not religious. So I was just watching respectfully until the pastor and congregation [started] chanting for me to join. It just wasn’t a situation where you could decline. So I did,” she said.
Not everyone viewed Ramaphosa’s dance with the same positivity. Some argue that such acts can come across as superficial or even patronising if not done with genuine understanding and respect for the culture.
They contend that political leaders should focus on substantive issues affecting the community rather than engaging in potentially gimmicky displays.
Here are some videos of the president showing off his dance moves:
