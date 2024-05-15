Politics

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law

15 May 2024 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the NHI Bill into law after five years of fierce debate since it was introduced in parliament in 2019.

Though the government promises the NHI will provide improved health coverage to all South Africans, its implementation has been met with opposition and scepticism.

Some opposition parties are already threatening legal action.

MORE:

'The haves don't want poor to benefit': Ramaphosa on opposition to NHI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has likened the opposition to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which he is due sign into law on Wednesday, to the ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | NHI has very good intentions, but is the legislation feasible?

The NHI intends to create one public health fund with adequate resources to meet the needs of the entire population, not just a select few
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

Maimane challenges Ramaphosa to cancel his medical aid before signing NHI Bill

“The NHI as envisaged by the ANC is going to be devastating for this country. We will have profound skills flight and ultimately it will drain the ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Q&A with deputy DG for National Health Insurance Nicholas Crisp

The National Assembly passed the National Health Insurance Bill with many questions unanswered. Chris Barron asked Nicholas Crisp, deputy DG for of ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa's move to sign the NHI Bill into law is an election trick?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, two weeks before the May 29 elections, after ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA says it is ready to fight NHI all the way to ConCourt

President Cyril Ramaphosa's intention to sign the National Health Insurance Bill into law on Wednesday is a destructive move before the general ...
Politics
1 day ago

Busa hints at possible legal action over NHI Bill

The National Health Insurance legislation in its current form is unimplementable and damaging to the healthcare sector, to the economy more broadly ...
News
1 day ago
