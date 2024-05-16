Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Maimane says SA is responsible for influx of Zimbabweans

16 May 2024 - 16:59
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa says SA needs to be able to take a much stronger leadership role when there are profound consequences on its immigration laws and use its strength.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

South Africa allowed Zimbabwe to be run into the ground, says Mmusi Maimane on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, blaming the government for the influx of Zimbabweans into SA.

Listen to the conversation:

“If it wasn’t for the ANC’s policy on the government of national unity when [former president of Zimbabwe Robert] Mugabe lost elections we wouldn’t have this influx of Zimbabweans,” says Maimane as he is quizzed by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma. He is the leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA) which is contesting the May 29 elections.

Zimbabwean citizens fled to SA because of economic turmoil and political violence, among other reasons, in 2007. SA had been a mediator in that country’s political conflict. 

According to census figures there were just more than a million Zimbabweans in SA in 2022.

The topic of undocumented migrants is dominating the political agenda in the run-up to the May 29 elections. Maimane proposes borders be secured and foreigners be legalised. He believes he can document foreigners in two years.

Maimane has criteria for foreigners wanting to become citizens: learn SA's laws, speak South African languages and don’t set up your own community in SA.

That’s just the tip of the wide-ranging conversation with Maimane in this instalment of the podcast. Maimane talks about a grand coalition of opposition parties; parties he can work with; solutions to crime, saying localised policing, metro police and private police should be merged; and the controversial National Health Insurance which he says is populist and timed for the election.

Don't take our word for it — listen and share your views. Join thousands of our subscribers and follow our podcast on your favourite podcast app.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

