WATCH LIVE | ICJ hears application brought by South Africa against Israel

16 May 2024 - 14:20 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The International Court of Justice is on Thursday hearing the application brought by South Africa against Israel to add more measures to stop the bombardment of Gaza.

READ MORE:

International Court of Justice to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks

The UN's International Court of Justice will hold hearings on Thursday and Friday to discuss new emergency measures sought by South Africa over ...
Politics
2 days ago

Israeli hostage who spent 55 days in Gaza visits SA to talk about her ordeal

An Israeli woman who was held hostage in Gaza for 55 days by Hamas says the ordeal has hardened her views to the point that she now believes “we ...
News
8 hours ago

White House sees no genocide in Gaza, condemns aid convoy attacks

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration does not view the killings of Palestinians in ...
News
2 days ago

SA seeks additional measures in genocide case against Israel

South Africa has filed an urgent request with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the indication of additional provisional measures in its ...
Politics
5 days ago

Global conference on Palestine seen as launch pad to bring down ‘apartheid Israel’

As Israel intensifies its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, former government minister Ronnie Kasrils says the tide is turning ...
News
4 days ago
