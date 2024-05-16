Courtesy of SABC News
The International Court of Justice is on Thursday hearing the application brought by South Africa against Israel to add more measures to stop the bombardment of Gaza.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | ICJ hears application brought by South Africa against Israel
