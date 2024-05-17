Politics

POLL | Given MK Party’s 1.4% votes in North West by-election, is their two-thirds majority target a pipe dream?

17 May 2024 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE
The MK Party in the spotlight after getting 1.4% of votes in a by-election in the North West this week. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (MKP) has centred its election campaign on winning a two-thirds majority when it contests polls for the first time on May 29.

The party getting 1.41% of votes in a by-election in Madibeng, North West on Wednesday has been in the spotlight. The Madibeng results were a slight improvement on the 0.78% of votes it recorded last month in Eastern Cape by-elections in two wards in the Blue Crane Route municipality and in Joe Gqabi t municipality.

The ANC won the Madibeng ward with 70% of the vote, compared with the 57% it received during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turnout was 49.99%.

The last time the MKP received significant votes in by-elections was in February when it won 28% in Phongolo, Zululand, and 28% in Govan Mbeki municipality inMpumalanga. 

Every ward performance counts for any party that plans to win the most votes. The by-election results have sparked debate about whether the MKP could achieve its goal of attaining the most votes in the elections on May 29. 

Some people commenting on social media said the party was too ambitious and would fail, while others said it could change the voting trajectory and win the elections.

