The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing Israel’s response to South Africa's application for additional measures in its war in Gaza.
Deputy attorney general for international law Gilad Noam, principal deputy legal adviser of the ministry of foreign affairs of Israel Tamar Kaplan Tourgeman and legal adviser of the Embassy of Israel in the Netherlands Avigail Frisch Ben Avraham are at the ICJ for the start of a hearing in which South Africa requests new emergency measures in Israel's attacks on Rafah. It is part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza..
TimesLIVE
RECORDED | ICJ hears Israel’s response to SA’s application for additional measures
Courtesy of SABC News
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing Israel’s response to South Africa's application for additional measures in its war in Gaza.
Deputy attorney general for international law Gilad Noam, principal deputy legal adviser of the ministry of foreign affairs of Israel Tamar Kaplan Tourgeman and legal adviser of the Embassy of Israel in the Netherlands Avigail Frisch Ben Avraham are at the ICJ for the start of a hearing in which South Africa requests new emergency measures in Israel's attacks on Rafah. It is part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza..
TimesLIVE
READ MORE :
EXPLAINER | What is SA's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ?
WATCH | ICJ hears application brought by South Africa against Israel
ICJ needs to exercise its powers — now, says South Africa
International Court of Justice to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos