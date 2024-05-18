Muslims are our enemies in their minds but we love them: McKenzie

Police cordoned off a road to separate Patriotic Alliance supporters from pro-Palestine protesters when party leader Gayton McKenzie took his election campaign to the streets of Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, this week.

“The Muslims are our enemies in their minds, but in our minds they are our brothers and sisters. I can never hate any Muslim. I love Muslims with all my heart. They lie when they say we are enemies,” McKenzie told party supporters in chaotic Cape Flats streets on Thursday night as protesters waved Palestine flags and chanted “free Palestine” at his election campaign.

Police had their hands full trying to separate party supporters and protesters.

McKenzie caused a stir last month with his pro-Israel stance, which angered some Muslims, during a debate on crime in Hanover Park, Cape Town. “Hey, our children die more than in Palestine. Do not tell me about Palestine here. Go to Palestine; this is not Palestine,” he said..

A day before he went to Bonteheuwel, McKenzie was considering whether he should cancel because of the protest. He asked party supporters on social media to vote on whether he should continue with the campaign.

“I want PA supporters to tell me what to do because I do not want my ego to cause trouble between Christians and Muslims. I do not want to go there to cause problems. I do not want to put people's lives at risk. If something happens to me, I will put the lives of Muslims in danger. That is not what I want, I do not want a fight with Muslims,” he said.