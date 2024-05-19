LISTEN | 'Let's see how strong we are in the election before discussing coalitions': Rise Mzansi's Gana

Thousands of Rise Mzansi supporters gathered at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort on Sunday for the party’s final rally ahead of the May 29 general elections.
With many experts predicting a coalition government after the elections, Rise Mzansi national chief organiser Makashule Gana told TimesLIVE they will focus on coalitions once they know the results.
“We believe in ourselves as Rise Mzansi. We have made it clear that we are not going to enter into a coalition before the elections, we are a new party. We don't know our strength, which will be determined on May 29,” said Gana.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
